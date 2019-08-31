Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $1.41 Million in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,993 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 4,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.059 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

