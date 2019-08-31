Provida Pension Fund Administrator Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 321,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,502,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,819,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,942,749. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

