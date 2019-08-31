Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PTGX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

PTGX stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $342.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.87. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of ($8.19) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.50% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $30,045.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $95,509.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

