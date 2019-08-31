Propy (PRO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $820,796.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bittrex and Huobi. Propy has a market cap of $7.54 million and $820,796.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00229008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.01336620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018525 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00090875 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,473,486 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

