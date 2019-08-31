Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Financial Comparison

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Progressive has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Progressive and Everest Re Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $31.98 billion 1.39 $2.62 billion $4.42 17.15 Everest Re Group $7.38 billion 1.30 $103.55 million $4.65 50.73

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Re Group. Progressive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 9.19% 28.12% 6.75% Everest Re Group 6.67% 6.37% 2.11%

Dividends

Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Progressive pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Re Group pays out 120.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Everest Re Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Everest Re Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Progressive and Everest Re Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 0 4 6 1 2.73 Everest Re Group 0 6 1 0 2.14

Progressive currently has a consensus target price of $82.82, indicating a potential upside of 9.26%. Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $254.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Progressive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Progressive is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Summary

Progressive beats Everest Re Group on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

