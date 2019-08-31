Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $158,445.00 and approximately $17,188.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Coinnest and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002455 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00147983 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,675.00 or 1.00470815 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040559 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

