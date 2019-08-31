Primecoin (XPM) Hits Market Cap of $3.47 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001251 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, BX Thailand and Poloniex. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $17,756.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,845,655 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

