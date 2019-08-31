PRASM (PSM) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded down 82.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. PRASM has a market capitalization of $118,757.00 and $89.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRASM token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinTiger and CoinBene. During the last week, PRASM has traded 48.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRASM alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00059755 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00321784 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007505 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001269 BTC.

About PRASM

PSM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. The official website for PRASM is prasm.io . PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRASM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRASM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRASM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.