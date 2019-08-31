Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pool by 121.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $196.38. 129,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,730. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $136.83 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.69. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total transaction of $855,855.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,251.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,092.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

