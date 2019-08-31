Polis Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Polis has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00006685 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $6,634.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

