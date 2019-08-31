Polis (POLIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,623.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Polis has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $10,623.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00006582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.