PlayChip (PLA) Price Down 1.5% This Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. PlayChip has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $12.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayChip has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

