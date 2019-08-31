Platinum (PLAT) Price Up 39.3% Today

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the dollar. Platinum has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Platinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Platinum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00225132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.01340067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018596 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00090785 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021560 BTC.

Platinum Token Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io . Platinum’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

Buying and Selling Platinum

Platinum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Platinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Platinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.