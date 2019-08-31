Pivot Token Reaches Market Cap of $6.18 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $730,627.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00229470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01339408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018506 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00090641 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021709 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

