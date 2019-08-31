Phantasma Achieves Market Cap of $2.90 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bitbns, Kucoin and Gate.io. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $85,491.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002455 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00147983 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,675.00 or 1.00470815 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040559 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

