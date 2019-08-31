PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price objective on PFSweb and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded PFSweb from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.44.

PFSW stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.66. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.51 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

