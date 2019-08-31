Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 135,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

