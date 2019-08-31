Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.9% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.55. 16,799,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,581,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

