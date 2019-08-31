Petrichor Energy (CVE:PTP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Petrichor Energy Inc (CVE:PTP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $353,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Petrichor Energy Company Profile (CVE:PTP)

Petrichor Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns a 18.5% working interest in the Verba Field located in Puckett, Mississippi; and a 66.67% working interest in the Marble Falls prospect covering an area of 11,895.65 acres located in north Texas.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrichor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrichor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.