Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.81.

PEI opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $383.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.34%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,138,000 after purchasing an additional 559,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter valued at $6,388,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 856,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

