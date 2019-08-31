Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHB. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 909 ($11.88) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target (down from GBX 960 ($12.54)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 876 ($11.45).

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 866 ($11.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 935.50 ($12.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 795.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 839.68.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Richard Akers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($21,168.17).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

