Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded Grainger to an add rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 282 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 244.20 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.56, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.05 ($3.72).

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £298.54 ($390.10).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

