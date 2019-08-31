PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Earns Outperform Rating from Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.88.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $142,259,000 after acquiring an additional 584,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,052,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,776,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.