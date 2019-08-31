PCHAIN Hits Market Cap of $3.03 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, DDEX and DEx.top. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $396,668.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.82 or 0.04982461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,535,500 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.