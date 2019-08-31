Paypex (PAYX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Paypex token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Paypex has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Paypex has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $34,522.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paypex Token Profile

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

