PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $10,668.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003112 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

