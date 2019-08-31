Particl (PART) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00016201 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Particl has a total market cap of $12.61 million and $10,321.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

