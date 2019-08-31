Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases New Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 53,692.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,457,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLXN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 646,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,473. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.29% and a negative net margin of 368.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 2,317 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,901.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLXN. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

