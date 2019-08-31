Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,840 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 123,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,040 shares of company stock valued at $37,121,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,794. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.