Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Tops $291,766.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $291,766.00 and $1,554.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,076,099 tokens. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

