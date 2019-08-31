Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,997 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $93,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 451.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,843,189.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,132 shares of company stock worth $13,578,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $205.03. The stock had a trading volume of 244,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $140.95 and a 1 year high of $237.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.25.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.