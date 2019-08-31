Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 62,363 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,363 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $87,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.47. 5,918,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,443,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $221.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

