Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,872 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $65,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.96. 2,481,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

