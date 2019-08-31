Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,337,547 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337,547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of AbbVie worth $115,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $65.74. 6,115,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,312. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart purchased 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.