Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $74.62 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,323 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Xcel Energy worth $74,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,304,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after purchasing an additional 863,010 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $64.22. 2,655,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $2,990,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,416,036.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,990. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

