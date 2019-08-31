Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mastercard worth $230,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 144.3% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,498,000 after purchasing an additional 648,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

