Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,175,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $208,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% in the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 282,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,912 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $10,829,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.7% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 159,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 571.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 39,421,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,139,304. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

