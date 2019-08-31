PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,238,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $88,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,244,000 after acquiring an additional 430,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,337 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.56. 1,219,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,056. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

