Oxycoin Market Cap Reaches $579,684.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $579,684.00 and $3,433.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00033586 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000913 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 928,278,467 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

