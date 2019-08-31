OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

OSIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $266,746.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,406.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $3,728,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,546,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 729.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 115.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 66.7% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

