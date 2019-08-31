Orbs 24-Hour Volume Reaches $92,646.00 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $24.61 million and $92,646.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01337065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091465 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,864,114,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

