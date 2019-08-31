Opacity (OPQ) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $132.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.01340884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091013 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021685 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,229,260 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

