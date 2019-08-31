ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 157,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.33. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $93.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

