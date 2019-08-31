OmiseGO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.52 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $152.35 million and approximately $27.52 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00011244 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, Exmo and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001796 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Independent Reserve, Tokenomy, BitBay, Liqui, Bitbns, TDAX, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Crex24, Coinrail, ABCC, Neraex, Bit-Z, AirSwap, ChaoEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Iquant, BitMart, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, DDEX, Upbit, BX Thailand, BigONE, Koinex, ZB.COM, C2CX, Bithumb, DragonEX, Livecoin, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bittrex, Gate.io, IDAX, Huobi, Hotbit, FCoin, Zebpay, Kucoin, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, Coinone, CoinBene, COSS, Ovis, IDCM, Braziliex, BitForex, HitBTC, Tidex, Exmo, Binance, B2BX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Coinnest and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

