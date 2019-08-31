OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $5.46 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.06% of Snap-on as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.68. The company had a trading volume of 222,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

