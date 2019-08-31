OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $3.35 Million Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 8,750.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 36.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 12.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a return on equity of 453.45% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.