OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 21,500 Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 128.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti Networks were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 7,992.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 161,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:UBNT remained flat at $$110.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 618,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,066. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $174.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 180.91%. The business had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Ubiquiti Networks’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ubiquiti Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

UBNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Ubiquiti Networks Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.