OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,590,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Msci by 22.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,979,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,529,000 after buying an additional 363,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Msci by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,508,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Msci by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,957,000 after buying an additional 296,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Msci by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,002,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,267,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.63. The company had a trading volume of 303,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,258. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $247.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

