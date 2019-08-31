OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 26,400 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,464 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,103,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 146,013 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 896,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,903 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,531,892 shares of company stock worth $2,037,931,052. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.76. 3,473,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $29.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.09%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

