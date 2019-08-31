OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 22,300 Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 88,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.97. The stock had a trading volume of 379,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.67. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $127.84 and a 1-year high of $163.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.56.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

